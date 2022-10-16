From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend disclosed that no child of school-age in the state would be left behind by his administration on account of lack of access to learning materials.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Shao, Moro Local Government Area, while flagging off the distribution of 68,280 free textbooks on various subjects to pupils in the State’s public schools, adding that the books are meant for pupils in primaries 4, 5, and 6 across the State.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, was ecstatic that his administration’s efforts to strengthen partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) have been yielding positive results.

He said: “We are not only carrying out massive infrastructural renewals across Kwara State, we have also invested so much in technology, recruitment of competent teachers, retraining of our existing hands, and welfare of our workers.

“This is the first time in many years that Kwara is benefitting from various interventions from the UBEC. This is the gain of our efficient management of resources and deliberate efforts to improve learning outcome and brighten the future of our children.”

While charging the students to make good use of the books being distributed, AbdulRazaq stressed that reading is fundamental and one of the best ways through which dreams can be achieved.

In his speech, the Executive Chairman of KWSUBEB, Prof Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, commended the efforts of the Governor on education, which, he noted, had earned the state various interventions such as the three slots of 30 modern Bilingual Model Schools projects of Federal Government/UBEC initiative programme located at Ballah, Banni and Share, among other interventions.

Adaramaja said the distribution of textbooks in core subjects, like English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science and Technology across the 16 LGEAs, as well as other incentives enjoyed under the current administration, is a major morale booster to the teachers and pupils in the basic education sector.

Also speaking, Ohoro of Shao, Oba Adegbite Bamidele Alabi, appreciated the state government for its unrelenting efforts to revamp the state’s education sector.