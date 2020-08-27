LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday commended the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying the anti-graft body has helped to gradually restore some sanity and accountability in public administration in the country.

He spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, when the new Ilorin zonal head of the EFCC Oseni Kazeem paid him a courtesy visit. Oseni had told the governor that a new N130m “looted funds” have been recovered from the previous administration in the state.

The governor explained how recovered funds had helped to stabilise the government when he was inaugurated in May 2019, and said the administration would soon receive another tranche of recovered looted funds from the EFCC.

He added that his administration is committed to openness and probity in its own activities to avoid the treatment meted to some former government officials, especially because the new government was a product of a struggle that ousted a system many criticised for its corrupt tendencies.

“EFCC is an institution that must not be allowed to die. It has come to stay and it must remain. National and sub-national governments must give full support that the organisation requires. On our part, we will always give you the support and cooperation you need. Let me also thank you for the activities of your organisation. We have been able to collect from your office hundreds of millions of Naira. We will put it to good use. Your effort has stabilised this government.

“When we came in, we received the federal government tax refund of N4.8bn paid to the Kwara State Government. The money came in few days before our inauguration and EFCC made sure that the fund was not frittered away even though there were vouchers to (quickly) spend the money. We thank you for that. On our part, we want to run a responsible government and that is why we embrace the idea of social audit which means all contracts we do can be inspected by individuals or civil society organisations and make recommendations to the government. The House of Assembly just concluded its oversight of our projects.