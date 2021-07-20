From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inaugurated a high-powered committee of statesmen and diplomats to resolve the longstanding Erin-Ile and Offa crisis in the state, a process he hopes would help to finally restore harmony between these “great communities of brothers.”

The committee is chaired by iconic former Governor Cornelius Adebayo, and peopled by statesmen, jurist, historians, academics and bureaucrats: retired Justice Saidu Salihu; Alhaji LAK Jimoh; Chief Titus Ashaolu; Senator Simeon Ajibola; Alhaji Abubakar Ndakene; Senator Mohammed Ahmed; Permanent Secretary (Political, Cabinet and Special Services) Barrister Sabitiyu Kikelomo Grillo; and Prof. Hassan Saliu (Secretary).

AbdulRazaq urged the committee to do their all to proffer lasting solutions to the perennial crisis that has claimed lives and destroyed properties for decades.

“For posterity, this Government has decided to swiftly move in another dimension to finding a lasting solution to this crisis,” AbdulRazaq said at at the inauguration of the committee in Government House Ilorin, which was attended by the retired UN special peace envoy and Chief of Staff to the President Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

“I am indeed very grateful to the Almighty for making this day possible for us to witness and with the belief that today’s stride will bring a good turnaround to an age-long issue between Offa and Erin-Ile Communities.”

AbdulRazaq said that the recurrence of the crisis — the last of which occurred in March 2021 — is a major headache to the administration and a drawback for the economic viabilities of the two great communities.

“This is why we have carefully selected few among many that we believe are elderly and have vast knowledge in peace resolution. I therefore want to congratulate the Chairman and members of this Committee for the opportunity to serve the State in this capacity,” he said.

