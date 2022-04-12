From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State Government has directed political appointees seeking nominations for elective positions in the forthcoming primaries to resign.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Mamman Saba Jibril said the directive is in line with the provisions of section 84(12) of the new Electoral Act.

The statement advised the appointees to submit their resignation letters to the Office of the Secretary to the Kwara State Government not later than 15th April, 2022.

The statement wish them success in their future endeavors.

It is recalled that some of the political appointees of Governor Abdulrazaq like Arinola Lawal, Hajia Saadat Modibbo Kawu, among others, had indicated their interests to contest in the next general elections.