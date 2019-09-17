Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has ordered the immediate refund of the N2,000 and N1,500 examination charges the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) collected from teachers who applied to become principals and vice principals in the state.

AbdulRazaq, said there was no basis for such charges since all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government now get funds for their operations promptly since he became governor.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement said the over 100 prospective principals and vice-principals who sat the evaluation examination last Wednesday had been asked to pay fees, but that the state governor had decried the practice saying the government had already paid for the running cost of the exercise.

He said TESCOM had complied with the governor’s directive, and that over 90 percent of the applicants had been refunded their monies.