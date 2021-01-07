From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A veteran Nollywood actress in the Yoruba movies category, Folake Aremu, fondly called Orisabunmi, is dead.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr. Bolaji Amusan, popularly knowns as Mr. Latin, confirmed the death in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Orishabunmi, who was born on October 10, 1960, in Ilu Ola, Kwara State, according to Amusan, died on Tuesday night. But he did not give details of how she died and the circumstances that surrounded her death.

Meanwhile, Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described the death of the thespian as the end of a glorious era in the film-making industry.

“The governor joins the rest of the country, especially Kwara people, to mourn the death of the great Orisabunmi who was one of the prides of the state on the continental artistic stage,” a statement by Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

Veteran Actor Jide Kosoko described the late actress as a jovial fellow who always concealed her anger to make peace with people around her. He lauded her numerous contributions to the development of the entertainment industry.

Also, actor Yemi Shodimu said the late actress was a good woman with a large heart and had left a huge vacuum in the entertainment industry which would be difficult to fill.

Another actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello” who became emotional while speaking with NAN said: “Please, I am sorry, I cannot comment now, it is a painful loss.”

She came to limelight in the 1980s through television soap opera.