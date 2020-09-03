Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said plans are afoot to build a new High Court and a befitting complex for the Ministry of Justice in the state to create a better working environment for the judiciary.

AbdulRazaq said he was displeased with the inhabitable conditions of courtrooms in the state — a condition that had earlier necessitated the rebuilding and furnishing of the area court at Centre Igboro and the Magistrate Court at Sango and the re-roofing of the High Court complex, among other renovation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the newly inaugurated Ilorin branch executive committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the governor said efforts are ongoing to put the right infrastructure in place for smooth running of the court system for effective justice system.

“I appreciate the fact that you said you have seen some changes in the state. We will try to do more to create a just society, where everybody has access to social amenities and good governance,” AbdulRazaq told the NBA delegation, led by the chairman of its Ilorin branch, Ganiyu Bello.