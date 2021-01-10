From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who died in the Friday fracas in Ilesha Baruba involving some residents and operatives of the Federal Government’s Joint Task Force on Border Patrol.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, read: “The governor sincerely commiserates with the Emir of Ilesha Baruba Prof. Halidu Abubakar and families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. The incident is sad and definitely avoidable.

“The governor, who has been in constant touch with all the stakeholders in the community, including the traditional institutions and security forces since the unfortunate incident, calls for continuous calm and restraints. He cautions against any activities that could trigger new tensions.

“A government delegation is to pay a condolence visit to the affected community while findings will be conducted to establish all the facts and forestall a repeat of the sad and unfortunate incident.”