Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his immediate successor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, have sent their condolences to Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria for the death of its leader, Sheikh Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen Al-Adaby.

Governor AbdulRazaq, in his message, said he received the news of the demise of the revered scholar and former Permanent Secretary with a shock, praying the Almighty Allah to repose the soul of the deceased.

A statement by AbdulRazaq’s Spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, reads in part: “The Governor commiserates with the family of the eminent scholar, the entire Muslim community, and the Adabiyyah family worldwide on this unfortunate development. We pray Allah, the often-forgiving and merciful, to forgive the Sheikh, grant him al-jannah Firdaus, and keep the great households of Sheikh Kamaldeen and our other departed leaders forever on the right path of faith, goodness, and piety.”

Similarly, Senator Saraki, in his condolence said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the Khaleefatul Adaabiyyah, former Permanent Secretary and ex-Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen Al Adabbiy.

“May Allah forgive him and admit him into Aljannatul Firdaus. I pray that Allah strengthens the Kamaldeen Al Adabiy family and the Muslim Ummah at this difficult time.”

Former governor Ahmed, in a statement issued by his media adviser, Dr Muhideen Akorede, said: “I offer my deepest sympathies to the Kamaldeen family, and the Adabiyya movement on the sad loss of Khalifa Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen, a great man. I share your pains and ask Allah to comfort you in the difficult days ahead. May Allah elevate the Khalifa to the rank of the favoured in Aljanah and forgive his earthly infractions”.