Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday said the civil society movement is key to good governance in any democracy.

He urged them to join hands with his administration to strengthen the delivery of his mandate.

AbdulRazaq, also expressed the fear that federal allocation to the state from the sales of crude oil could drop drastically given the crash in the price of oil in the international market.

The governor, said Kwara may receive as low as N1.5bn from the federal allocation from May, down from an average of N3bn in the previous months.

He also stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, may be unable to contribute anything to the national purse.

“The world is in a dire strait. There are no resources. We need to balance expectations with available resources. We are reviewing the budget.

We will have to cut down on some capital projects but we do want to prioritise social investments. We have to build a new economy based on our new realities. We will need your feedback,” he said.