rewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has forwarded to the state Assembly a bill to institutionalise his various initiatives to drive economic growth, counter poverty, and ensure equitable distribution of resources in the state.

The bill, when passed, will establish the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWSSIP) which would be charged with the responsibility of tackling poverty, ensuring equitable distribution of resources and economic growth.

“Mr Governor’s plan is to ensure that his various interventions to tackle poverty and make living a lot more meaningful for our people are formalised and institutionalised. It is a social security plan that benefits everyone, regardless of their affiliations,” Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the Governor, said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said such programmes would outlive the administration and guide against people, especially the aged, falling into destitution or depending on any individual politicians to access whatever support the state can offer them.

Modelled after the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, the statement said KWSSIP would comprise Kwara State Conditional Cash Transfer (KWCCIT) to support those within the lowest poverty bracket by improving nutrition and increasing household consumption.