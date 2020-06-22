LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has constituted a 14-person committee to look into the recent civil disturbances in Patigi and Lafiagi area of the state.

The committee, which is chaired by former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Benjamin Yissa, is to ascertain the level of damage and recommend reliefs to the victims, among other things.

It has a week to submit its week after inauguration, according to a statement on Monday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

Members of the committee include Musa Guyegi, member of the House of Assembly; Adamu Rufai, member of the House of Assembly; Joanah Nnazua Kolo, Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development; Yinka Aluko, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor; and Attahiru Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development to the Governor.

Others are Bala Aliyu Likofu; Bala Mahmud; Babo Lata; Izaiah Samuel Mayaki; Engineer Saba Umar; Dr Johnson Oyeniyi (Ministry of Health); Raheem AbdulBaki (Ministry of Works); and S. AbdulGaniyu (Secretary).

Calm has since returned to the affected communities following the state government’s immediate interventions which included visits by a high-level delegation led by the Secretary to the Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril and deployment of security agencies to maintain peace.