Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up an eight-man white paper committee to peruse the report of the Visitation Panel to the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

The committee would, among others study the report, point up focal issues and draw up actionable plans on each of the recommendations of the visitation panel in a way that would help the government to tackle the challenges in the school.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Nasir AbdulSalam of the University of Ilorin.

Other members are Dr. Olubunmi Stephen Oguntoye; Prof. Rebecca Wusa Ndama; Dr. Falilat Abdullah; Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja; Dr Saudat AbdulBaki; Pastor Olagunju Felix; and Mrs Foluke Bukola David (Secretary).

The committee is to submit its report to the government within three weeks.