Kwara, yesterday set a new record in gender inclusion for Nigeria as Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq assented to an executive bill mandating the state to have at least 35 percent women appointees in the executive council and other classes of political appointments.

The law, cited as Political Offices (Gender Composition) Bill 2021, is arguably the first legislation of its kind in the country that places a ceiling below which the government cannot go in appointment of either gender for public offices.

Speaking in Ilorin at a state government-inspired conference, themed: ‘Cracking the glass ceiling: the story of Kwara women’, the governor said it is only fair that women be given a fair space in the decision making process whose outcomes have far-reaching consequences for them and their families.

The event also saw the conferment of outstanding awards of excellence on Kwara women who have achieved huge feats in their respective fields: former chief judge, Raliat Elelu-Habeeb; Sarah Jubril; financial guru and former Lagos finance commissioner, Foluke Abdulrazaq; Sarah Alade; business woman, Bola Shagaya; Khairat Gwadabe; first female head of service in Kwara, Zarah Omar; former deputy vice chancellor of University of Ilorin, Sidikat Ijaya; media veteran, Eyitayo Mairo Mustapha; and the Onila/Agindigbi women who built schools; among many others.

The governor said the recognition and the step to mainstream women in public service were the least the administration could do for the hard working women as a way of inspiring the girl child.

He recalled that many heroic efforts of women have contributed to the growth of the state, saying the conference was organised to single them out for special commendations.

“This is a moment to specially appreciate all of you Kwara women for the great things that you stand for.

