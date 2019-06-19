Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has suspended the 16 local government executives and legislative committees in the state.

The suspension was done in line with an earlier recommendation of the House of Assembly.

“Pursuant to the resolution of the Kwara State House of Assembly dated this 18th day of June, 2019, and section 29 of the Kwara State Local Government Law Cap. K33, 2006, I, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the executive governor of Kwara State, hereby, suspend the executive and legislative committees of all 16 local government areas in the state, for a period of six months, or pending the outcome of the investigations into allegations of misappropriation of public funds by the Kwara State House or Assembly, whichever is earlier in time.”

The governor’s action was communicated to newsmen in a statement he personally signed, yesterday.

The House had, in the resolution earlier in the day, urged the governor “to immediately suspend all the 16 local government executive and legislative committees in the state, pending the outcome of investigation into allegations of misappropriation of public funds levelled against them, so as not to jeopardise the process of investigation.”

The Constitution, on the other hand, empowers the House of Assembly to investigate the councils for alleged infraction and corruption.