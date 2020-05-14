Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sworn in five new judges for the Kwara State High Court, urging them to adhere strictly to their oath of office to be fair to all.

The new judges are Funsho Dada Lawal, former permanent secretary and solicitor general of the state ministry of justice; Olanipekun Sherifat Bola, a registrar at the Ilorin High Court of Justice; Hussein Toyin Kawu, deputy registrar at the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal; Nureni Kuranga, deputy chief registrar (Administration) at the state High Court, Ilorin and Umar Zikki Jubril, senior magistrate Grade II in the state.

“The judicial oath enjoins you to administer justice without fear or favour, ill-will or affection. This oath is a solemn promise and only a firm commitment will see to its accomplishment. As you assume office as judges, it is imperative that you apply yourself religiously in accordance with your oath of office towards ensuring that justice is done and is seen to have been done at all times,” AbdulRazaq said yesterday at the swearing in ceremony.

The governor said the new judges have paid their dues in public service and described their new positions as a call to greater service to state and country.

Kwara State Chief Judge, Suleiman Durosinlorun Kawu, said the new appointees underwent competitive screening and were deemed qualified at every stage of the nomination exercise that started in August, 2019.

Kawu also commended the governor for his support to the judiciary since he assumed office last year May, including the rehabilitation of the State High Court Complex and four courtrooms in Ilorin metropolis, approval for similar renovation of courtrooms across the state, and purchase of five brand new Peugeot 508 vehicles for the new judges.

Justice Lawal, who spoke on behalf of the newly appointed judges, said they would “justify the confidence reposed in us by this unique appointment to serve humanity and our creator with integrity in the exercise of our judicial duties.”