Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, swore in members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and House of Assembly Service Commission in Ilorin with the pledge to give priority to the welfare of citizens.

“Our administration is pursuing a developmental agenda that is centred around the people. We are determined to give our people a new lease of life.

This would be made easier in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“But peace is not sustainable without justice and fairness. For too long, our people have had their patrimony taken away in the most brazen and fraudulent circumstances.

We have a historic duty to restore sanity and return to the people what belonged to them.

That recovery process, while long drawn, has since begun in the most lawful manner,”AbdulRazaq said.

Members of the JSC are Titus Olasupo Ashaolu (SAN), Lawal Victor Jimoh, Dr Saliu Ajibola Ajia and Monde Aliyu Umar.

Members of the House of Assembly Service Commission are Yusuf AbdulRasheed Oluwafemi, Chairman; Gbemisola Mercy Oguntimehin, Kolawole Bashirat, Ganiyu Taofiq Adekunle and Mohammed Sabi Saidu.

The governor who congratulated the appointees urged them to justify the trust reposed in them in the discharge of their duties.

“My congratulations to you is borne out of the fact that your choice is a manifestation of what you have stood for over the years.

You have all distinguished yourself as senior citizens with track records of integrity and selfless service to our people. I therefore urge you to always consider this record in everything that you do as members of this statutory commission.”

Titus Ashaolu, who spoke on behalf of the JSC members, thanked the governor for the appointment, saying “we express our sincere appreciation for finding us worthy of this appointment. We promise to do our best as members of the JSC not to disappoint you in your efforts to uplift the state and the progress of the judiciary.”

Oluwafemi who responded on behalf of the Assembly Service Commission said: “I want to appreciate the confidence, trust, and the belief you have in our generation that we can make things happen.

It is worthy of note that this is the first time in the history of the state that we have a governor that has so much belief in the youths and women, and gives them so much responsibility to handle state affairs,” he said.