From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has congratulated a former governor of the state, Pa Cornelius Adebayo, on his 80th birthday anniversary, hailing him as a great statesman whose contributions to national development and peaceful coexistence are legendary.

‘On behalf of his family, the people and government of the state, the Governor felicitates with His Excellency the former Governor on his 80th birthday anniversary today. Without doubt, the elder statesman has earned himself the respect of every citizen on account of his roles as a bridge builder, peacemaker, and development advocate with many positive stripes. His elderly roles in the Otoge struggle are documented for posterity.

‘The Governor therefore joins our compatriots at home and abroad to thank God Almighty for His grace on the life of Pa Adebayo. He prays God to grant the former Governor good health and more rewarding years ahead,’ a statement by the governor read.