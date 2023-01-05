Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara on Thursday commended the Judiciary for consistently playing its role of interpretation of law and administration of justice.

AbdulRazaq stated this on Wednesday at a book launch in honour of the retiring Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Sulyman Durosinlorun- Kawu at the State Banquet Hall in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mrs Modupe Joel.

AbdulRazaq congratulated the retiring Chief Judge for his “patriotic and meritorious years in public service” highlighted his laudable contribution to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq affirmed the importance of the judiciary as an indispensable part of the institutional bulwark of every nation-state and nation-building effort.

He encouraged the judiciary to keep up the good role of sustaining the nation-state and promoting its perpetual existence through an unbiased dispensation of justice.

The governor congratulated Justice Durosiloun – Kawu on his retirement after almost four decades of service and recommended the book to the public.

” I’m certain that we will pick several things that will help to shape our future for the better,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion Dr Wale Babalakin SAN, who was represented by Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, said the salary of Nigerian judges is not comparable to those in the UK and the United States.

” Nigerian judges earn about 10 per cent of the annual salaries of judges in those countries” he stressed.

Babalakin further admonished the governments to cater more for the judges and ensure that their gratuity and pensions are paid promptly once they retire. (NAN)