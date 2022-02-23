From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has declared open a week-long sensitisation mission of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Governor Abdulrazaq explained that bringing the Court to the general public is commendable as it would enhance public awareness of its activities.

He added that the court would boost the Rule of Law in the West African sub-region.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor noted that the ECOWAS Court of Justice must continue to play a significant role in cementing the legal regime for the development of the ECOWAS region through its adjudicatory mandate in settlement of disputes.

This, he added, is particularly important as the concept of one market and free trade continues to gain ground across not only the subregions but also across all of the African continent.

‘There is no doubt that the justice system must be fully involved in this sociopolitical evolution. To that extent, we are building infrastructure to support trade and strengthen regional ties. An example is an international market we are building in Gbugbu, which will attract people from across Nigeria and West African subregion’ he said.

Governor Abdulrazaq noted that his administration upholds the rule of law and protection of the rights of citizens, which has led to achievements in the two years of the Administration.

Governor Abdulrazaq also recognised a member of the ECOWAS delegation, Justice Dupe Atoki, as a proud daughter of the old Kwara State.

He recalled that Justice Atoki was the first Nigerian woman to head an organ of the African Union, commending her for keeping the flag flying.

In his opening address, the president of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, explained that the essence of the sensitisation program is to create awareness about the court, its mandate, jurisdiction among member-states of ECOWAS.

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladı observed that the judiciary is the last hope of a common man, and the 9th assembly in the state has continued to protect and strengthen it.