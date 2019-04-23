LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor-elect Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of the General Manager of the National Theatre Dr. Stella Oyedepo as one loss too many to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Dr. Stella, a renowned playwright and an authority on Nigerian culture and traditions, was until her death in an auto crash late Monday the General Manager of the country’s foremost cultural center.

“We are devastated by the sudden death of this Amazon who had not only served our state meritoriously as Executive Director of the Kwara State Council for Arts and Culture but was on a national assignment to revive the iconic national theatre, Iganmu,” according to a statement by AbdulRazaq’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Governor-elect also condoled with the husband of the deceased and a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Dr. Hezekiah Oyedepo, and his family.

“The development is sad and devastating but I urge the family to take solace in the eventful life of the deceased who was known for her sterling record as an authority in her field,” according to the statement.

“I pray the Almighty God to repose her soul and comfort the family. My special condolences go to the elder statesman Dr Hezekiah, the widower, who has been at the forefront of the clamor for good governance as his membership of our Transition Committee shows. I also especially commiserate with the children and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”