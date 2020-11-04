Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Democrat Oye Owolewa on his victory as a shadow US Representative for Washington DC, describing his emergence as a pride to homeland Kwara and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I felicitate with Democrat Oye Owolewa, from homeland Omu-Aran (Kwara State), on his deserving victory at the poll. His victory is a reflection of his outstanding personality as a young man with a purpose. I also specially congratulate the Kwara State Association of North America (KSANG) family, especially Alhaji Lateef Amolegbe, for their unflinching support for candidate Owolewa,” the Governor said in a statement.

“In my engagements with Mr Owolewa in the run-up to the ballots, he came around as a fine gentleman, a goal-getter, and a patriotic Nigerian-American with an eye fixed on the ball. I, therefore, congratulate him, KSANG and the entire Nigerian community in Washington DC for this feat.”

“For Mr Owolewa and others like him, the sky is just the beginning. I am certain that his reassuring victory will offer better representation for his constituency and spur more Nigerians, especially younger people, to get more involved in the political system here in homeland Nigeria or in the diaspora.”

