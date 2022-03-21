From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Mrs Olomi Abolaji Sunday, APC women leader from Koro Ward of Ekiti Local Government Area, who was recently shot dead by her abductors during a rescue operation.

Late Mrs Abolaji was one of the APC chieftains kidnapped on Wednesday evening between Araromi Opin and Obbo-Ile in the local government while returning from Ilorin where they had attended the inauguration of the state APC executives.

The governor was received by the Olukoro of Koro, Oba Peter Olusegun Aremu Adaralegbe I, husband of the deceased Mr Sunday, and some other members of the family.

He was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Speaker House of Assembly Adetiba Rapheal; Commissioner for Health Dr Raji Rasaq; Senior Special Assistant Security Aliyu Muyideen; TIC chairman for Ekiti Kehinde Bayode; and State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi who had earlier visited the family on behalf of the party.

Abdulrazaq had earlier visited a health facility where the rescued victims were hospitalised.

He grieved over the loss and prayed to God to bless the departed soul, and for the quick recovery of surviving victims at the hospital.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to making every nook and cranny of the state inhabitable for criminals.

Oba Peter Olusegun Aremu Adaralegbe I acknowledged the efforts of the state government and security personnel to beef up security in all parts of the state, especially in the southern part, praying God to crown the efforts with success.

He recalled a recent security show of force in the axis as part of the efforts to clear out the criminals.

‘We are very aware of all efforts and commitments of your administration and the gallantry of security personnel to check security challenges, and we prayed that your efforts in this regard will yield results soon,’ the royal father said.

The government had since the incident last Wednesday activated a multilayered security effort to rescue the victims, culminating in the gun duel between the local vigilante group and the abductors on Saturday night and rescue of the remaining five victims.

The abductors were killed in the encounter. The governor commended the efforts of the security agencies to rid the state of the criminal elements.