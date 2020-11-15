Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of renowned mass communication teacher and former Vice-Chancellor of Adeleke University Prof. Samuel Ekundayo Alao who died on Saturday at the age of 73.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, His Excellency commiserates with the people of Oke Oyi in Ilorin East Local Government Area, the entire academic community and the immediate family of Prof. Alao who passed on to glory Saturday. Inasmuch as it is always painful to lose scholars and elders of the hue of Prof. Alao, we take solace in the fact that he left great footprints in the sand of time.

“His death is a great loss to the academic community and the state as a whole. The Governor prays the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and repose his soul.”

Late Professor Samuel Ekundayo Alao death occurred in Ilorin in the early hours of Saturday. Prof Alao, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State. A former Editor of Times International and General Manager (Publications) in the old Daily Times Group, Prof. Alao, 73, died in his Ilorin country home after a brief illness. He hailed from Oke-Oyi, Ilorin East LGA, Kwara State. He moved into academia after a distinguished career in DTN. A product of Oklahoma University, USA, Prof Alao was Dean, Faculty of Arts and Deputy VC at Babcock University before his VC appointment at Adeleke University in 2015. He completed his tenure a few months ago. Burial arrangements and dates will be announced soon by his family.