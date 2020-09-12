GovernorAbdulrazaq announced that progress had been made to immortalize late Nigerian football icon Rashidi Yekini by naming the Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium, Ilorin, after him. “We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing, after the approval.”

The Minister reminded the Governor of the series of letters that had been written to the Kwara State Government to immortalize Yekini with the naming of the stadium. Governor Abdul- rahman said he was a passionate follower of the USA ‘94 squad.