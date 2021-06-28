From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has commenced renovation of selected barracks and police stations in the state, a step Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says is meant to boost the morale of security agents to continue to protect lives and property.

The governor said the step will complement his administration’s provision of vehicles and other gadgets to strengthen the security architecture, thereby supporting the efforts of the federal government to secure lives.

Speaking over the weekend when he visited the barracks of the mobile police in Ilorin where the administration has almost completed phase one of the renovations, Governor AbdulRazaq said the next phase would include the renovation of Area ‘A’ police division and provision of other amenities for quarters inhabited by cops.

The governor made an appeal to traditional rulers to continue to work with the government on security and peaceful coexistence in their domains.

He said the administration is cooperating with Abuja to stem the farmer-herder crisis through various initiatives, including the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) which he hopes would help settle herders in one place.

‘We are aware of security challenges in Nigeria and Kwara State is one of the safest in Nigeria. We recognise the contributions of our traditional rulers and security agencies. They have been able to work together to build a strong security network,’ he told reporters after the meeting with second and third class monarchs from Kwara South Senatorial District.

‘We had an interaction with our second class and third class traditional rulers who are much closer to the people and the agenda was how to mitigate the effects of the crisis around us, especially the fallouts of the migration into the state.

‘We are engaging our traditional rulers to talk to the people on how to manage the relationships between various economic groups in their communities in collaboration with the government.

We need to avoid a crisis that could lead to food insecurity in Nigeria. We do not want our farmers too to be displaced because of insecurity. So, our discussion is on how to have better security and how to manage ourselves and create an avenue for dialogue and how to reduce conflicts.’

The governor said a major takeaway from the #EndSARS unrest of 202 was a need to improve the living conditions of security agents.

‘After the #EndSARS protest, I moved around many security formations and I saw a need for us to support the federal government to improve the living standards of the security agents. So, it is not just about giving them vehicles (which we have been doing) but how to also upgrade their living conditions. So, we are embarking on the Barracks’ renovation project.

‘In the coming days, some of them (projects) are to be delivered, and we are embarking on more. I am glad that the contractor (handling it) has done very well. As you can see the Police community is excited about the delivery of the project. We will continue to work with the federal government and play our part as a sub-national government to make sure that the standard of living of our policemen is improved.’

Governor AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari for major investments in human capital and infrastructure development, which the governor said were unmatched in the recent history of the country.

‘The president has done absolutely well in all areas, infrastructure and human capital development. The only criticism many bring up is the security challenge. But all hands have to be on deck to address it. It is not the president’s responsibility alone to face or resolve issues of security challenges. State governments, local governments, and traditional institutions, and all of us as individuals, need to come together to make our country work. So, this is a conscious effort on the part of our state to support the president. All the governors have met and said we must make security a priority, that is why it is a priority in this state.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.