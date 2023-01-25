From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has signed the state’s 2023 budget into law, saying the fiscal document provides funding for completion of some ongoing projects and continuation of many of the administration’s impactful programmes.

The size of the budget is N188,845,603,561.00 — a few millions less than the N189,436,248,054.00 that the Governor had proposed in his November 30, 2022 budget presentation speech.

The budget has a capital component of N94,855,769,496.00 (50.2 percent) and a recurrent component of N77,626,089,869.96 (49.8 per cent).

The Governor commended the House for their collaboration with the executive, saying such harmonious relationships help to deepen the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Speaker of the House Yakubu Danladi Salihu said the parliament properly scrutinised the budget and found it very important for continuous development of the state, especially completion of ongoing projects.

The budget signing was witnessed by some House of Assembly and cabinet members.