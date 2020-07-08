Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Government of Kwara State has confirmed that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq last had contact with his late Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, on April 6.

Logun died on Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. State cabinet members, Logun’s staff and those who had had close recent contact with him have since been directed to self-isolate.

The disclosure comes on the heels of suspicions and fears that the deceased, being one of the governor’s closest aides, may have had recent contact with him.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who spoke through Commissioner for Communication Henrietta Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, confirmed that all officials who had had recent contact with the deceased Chief of Staff have all proceeded on self-isolation

‘Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff, and some medical personnel who have recently had varying degrees of contacts with the late technocrat have now proceeded on self-isolation.

‘It is important to note that His Excellency, the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, last had any physical contact with the late Chief of Staff on April 6 during the launch of the Conditional Cash Transfer for the elderly. The Governor’s subsequent meetings with the late CoS had all been virtual. Similarly, the State Executive Council meetings and most official engagements have consistently been held through virtual platforms in line with the COVID-19 protocols,’ the commissioner said.

‘Flowing from this, government officials are again urged to avoid physical meetings at all cost as well as keep to safety measures.’ she stressed.