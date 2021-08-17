From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kwara State in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Mohammed Ajia, has said it is time for the nation’s young electorate to work for themselves by registering and obtaining Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to vote come 2023 in order to usher in leaders that would work for them.

Speaking with reporters in Ilorin on Tuesday on the sideline of International Youth Day, Alhaji Ajia, whose speech was entitled “Let’s work together and produce a young president below 50 years in 2023” said that ‘our nation is very sick and can only be cured by us the young people.

‘We must commence the process of curing Nigeria from now on. It starts with our unity of purpose on this mission.

‘Our first responsibility is to register as voters and obtain our Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). It is the most important weapon that we need for the battle ahead of us.

‘Let me emphatically stress that we have the power to retire all the older politicians based on their scorecard. Their performance since 1999 has led to insecurity, unemployment, a high level of corruption, excessive division of the country along ethnic and religious lines.

‘Disrespect for our nation among the committee of countries, economic hardship, high level of borrowing and poor infrastructure amongst others are results of their failure.

‘I want to assure you all that our commitment and hard work would usher in a president below the age of 50 years in 2023. A President who would build a team that would rescue the country from its current state.

‘Our collective effort will also ensure that majority of the states in Nigeria will have young, energetic and resourceful young people as governors from among us.

‘We must not continue to allow ourselves to be used against our generation. It is time to work for ourselves. If we successfully retire the old ones in 2023, we will resuscitate our nation for all.

‘Let’s build a country where all dreams can come true. If we do, there would be no need for agitations for secession in any part of the country, there would be an end to terrorism, Boko Haram, herdsmen, armed robbery, kidnapping and all.

‘I call on all youth organisations across Nigeria, young professionals in all works of life, the student unions, the young business community, all the young people in the creative industry, musicians, actors, actresses, young farmers, young administrators, young artisans, painters, tilers, builders, bus drivers, taxi drivers, Keke drivers, okada riders, truck pushers, and conductors. I urge you all to be prepared.

‘I wish to specifically call on young people working in government and private sectors and political appointees across Nigeria to join hands with us in this movement to rescue and cure our dear country of all sickness. Let’s build a new Nigeria where patriotism will be the guidance for good leadership. A country free of corruption. A nation with advanced security architecture, solid infrastructure, standard and affordable education and a reliable judicial system.

‘It’s very important to note that this is not a movement for any political party in Nigeria. It’s for all young progressive Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation. We would work and cooperate with everyone to achieve a new Nigeria,’ he said.