The Kwara State Government has called for more prayers for Nigeria as the nation celebrates her 60th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking today at the Calvary Baptist Church in Ilorin at a special service to mark Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary celebration, Kwara Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, called for a change in orientation of Nigerians.

The deputy governor charged Nigerians to see the country as one indivisible entity, irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

He restated the commitment of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to deliver on the promises made to Kwara residents at the administration’s inception.

Delivering his sermon, Bishop Timothy Adewole of the Anglican Church, Ilorin Diocese, urged Nigerians to shun sin because it always brought reproach to people, adding “God cannot be mocked and whatever a man sows, same shall he reap.’’

While thanking God for Nigeria at 60 and also for the relative peace enjoyed in Kwara under the leadership of Gov. AbdulRazaq, the clergyman called for attitudinal change among the polity so as to bring about the desired positive change in Nigeria.

In his own remarks, State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Paul Olawoore, recalled that the 2019 Fragile State Index places Nigeria at number 14 worldwide and number nine in Africa.

He charged Nigerian leaders to prioritise the eradication of poverty and hunger in the land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special Independence Anniversary service had in attendance the Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Olanrewaju Adetiba,

Others at the he Head of Service in the state, Mrs Susan Oluwole, members of the State House of Assembly, Deputy Chief of Staff, Princess Adebukola Babalola, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Florence Oyeyemi.

Other personalities at the service were Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Juliana Oyedun, S.A. Christian Religion, Rev. Samuel Adedayo, among other top government functionaries.

The independence anniversary service featured, thanksgiving, special prayers for Nigeria and Kwara state. (NAN)