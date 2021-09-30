The Kwara Government has called for robust collaboration between and amongst agencies to create better opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The state Commissioner for Youth Development, Mrs Harriet Oshatimehin, made the appeal during a visit to the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on in Ilorin.

She said the synergy between the two ministries would be strengthened to give prominence to the creation of an encouraging atmosphere for the progress of the youths in the state.

Oshatimehin stated that the visit was necessary in order for the two ministries to deliberate on ways to collaborate and come up with ideas on how to further achieve the youth developmental process already set in motion by the administration of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

She stated that a synergy between relevant ministries and organisations on schemes, such as youth farming and other youth related projects, can only yield positive outcomes as the youth are the driving force of any community’s economy and their active engagement would contribute immensely to the growth of the state.

The commissioner stressed that it was imperative to engage the interests of the youth in fruitful activities, adding that their inclusion is crucial to the success of the government and the state as a whole.

Oshatimehin also implored the host ministry to reach out to the Ministry of Youth Development whenever projects and programmes that can be beneficial to the youths are available.

Responding, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Yisa Gideon, appreciated the visit and pledged to ensure an effective collaboration.

He noted that the state government has never relented in its efforts to better the life of the populace as a lot of activities are already in the pipeline, such as giving out livestock in various local governments as a form of empowerment which would be based on merit.

He urged youths in various local government areas to participate in the ongoing farmers registration exercise to give them edge whenever there is a window of opportunity.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Iyabo Banire, in her submission, described such collaboration as a welcome development as it would enable youths to seize opportunities as they arose. (NAN)

