From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Hundreds of young people on Wednesday attended a one-day seminar organized by the British High Commission, Chevening and Kwara State Government to encourage as many qualified Kwarans as possible to apply for the Chevening Scholarships.

Chevening Scholarships are the United Kingdom’s global scholarship programme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to outstanding future leaders to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject and at any UK University.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who commended the British High Commission and Chevening for extending the opportunities to Kwara youths, said the administration continues to invest in deepening life opportunities for Kwarans through qualitative education.

“It is my pleasure to appreciate the organisers of the programme, Chevening Scholarship and the Government of United Kingdom, for extending the opportunity to Kwara. Your records of achievements spanning almost four decades have brought exceptional professionals from around the world to study in the United Kingdom through scholarship and fellowship”, the Governor said at the seminar in Ilorin, the state capital.

Represented at the workshop by the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education Science and Technology, Dr Afeez Alabi Abolore, AbdulRazaq said the current administration has contributed immensely to human capital development in the state and is willing to partner with the organisation.

“For instance, the Government of Kwara State, in its effort at securing and investing in the next generation, has engaged public and private sector leaders, thinkers and relevant stakeholders through interactive sessions, summit and workshops of this nature to exploring the future of education as central to the state government’s agenda for growth and development”, he said.

Commissioner for Youth Development, Adamu Jamila Bake, said the present administration is committed to wealth creation through capacity building, inclusion and empowerment for young people to positively engage them.

“To achieve youth development in all ramifications, young people also need to be responsive and do everything possible to explore this opportunity (of scholarship) to enrich their professional and academic networks for national and international benefits”, she said.

Senior Political Adviser to British High Commission, Abuja, Mr Wale Adebajo, said Chevening scholarship offers a unique opportunity for the youth to achieve their professional goals and gain lifetime experience.

Programme Officer for Chevening, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Ladejo, said Chevening scholarship is fully funded by the Government of United Kingdom.

She said about 30 million naira would be expended on each of the successful applicants, covering tuition fee, visa, ticket, living allowance, economic grant, and accommodation, among others.

While explaining that Chevening scholarship was designed to develop international leadership and expertise, she adding that over 50,000 alumni of Chevening are doing great in their various endeavours.

She advised the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to enrich their knowledge and widen their international collections.

The Chevening Scholarship, which began in 1984, has several Nigerians as beneficiaries.