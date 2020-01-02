Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government early Thursday began the physical reclamation of the plot of land bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin.

The reclamation exercise began in the early hours of yesterday to avoid any needless confrontation. Attempts by some persons to provoke government’s agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised restraint and professionalism.

The government, in a statement signed by Commissioner of Communications, Murtala Olanrewaju, copies distributed to reporters in Ilorin noted that:

“Contrary to the claim that the State Government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court paper has been served as at the time the government took steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people.

“Finally, we urge the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and be guided only by facts of the matter and not be drawn into an emotional outburst that is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake. While the administration is focused on restoring sanity to the state after years of barefaced impunity, we will do so within the limit of the law”, the statement added.

Last week, state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had said in a tweet:

The vast land bordering the Civil Service Clinic, Ilorin, was originally meant for another Govt Secretariat building and parking space for the Clinic but, for years,it was misappropriated and given to Asa Investment Ltd with no evidence of payment.

Alhamdulilah!We‘ve recovered it — Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) December 27, 2019

Demolished on the reclaimed land was the family property of Senator Bukola Saraki. According to Sahara Reporters, “the demolition was carried out in the early hours of the day to avoid a clash with loyalists of Saraki around the place named ‘Ile Arugbo’ (house of the olds).”