Kwara Government has discharged another six COVID-19 patients, who have twice tested negative of the virus, two weeks after it discharged two other patients.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to Ajakaye, the total patients discharged in the state now stand at 8, leaving Kwara with 8 active cases of COVID-19.

“Regardless, the government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country.

“Effective from tomorrow, Monday, May 4, there will be statewide curfew between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m, until further notice.

“This is part of the agreement of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) to prevent non-essential and unauthorised movement that could spike infection rate.

” In addition to the measures earlier announced on Friday, May 1, the government, hereby bans travels and movement from one local government to the other.

“This is especially true of local governments with clear borders,” he said.

Ajakaye said other measures earlier announced remain in force, but are subject to constant reviews if the government fears increased threat of transmission in the state.

“We repeat that we are not in anyway out of the danger of this pandemic. The government will be as flexible as practicable in the phased reopening of the economy, but it will at all times prioritise protection of lives

“In other words, the level of threats of the virus will determine government’s response from time to time

“The government directs residents without something specific and urgent to do outside to stay at home.

“The government also insists that anyone who wants to go out must use face mask,” he said. (NAN)