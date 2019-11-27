The Kwara Government on Wednesday distributed relief materials to no fewer than 100 widows across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The wife of the governor, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, said at the presentation of the items in Ilorin that the state government would soon be unveiling initiatives to assist widows.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented by Alhaji Abdulganiyu Opeloyeru, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, urged the widows to cooperate with government so as to take advantage of such opportunities.

She urged the widows not to see the death of their spouses as a hindrance in tackling life’s challenges.

“It is important to remind the lucky beneficiaries of today’s package that you should strive hard to utilise the little given to you for productive ventures,” she said.

She commended the state government for providing an enabling environment for the activities and programmes of the ministry.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aminat Mohammed, commended the state government for the programme.

She urged the government to continue to support widows in order to boost their standard of living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed included foodstuffs such as semovita, beans, garri, and noodles.(NAN)