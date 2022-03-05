The Kwara Goernment has inaugurated the state Sports Commission along with the boards of Kwara Television Authority, Kwara Broadcasting Corporation (Midland FM) and Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP).

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Jibril, inaugurated the bodies on Friday in Ilorin.

Jibril charged the members of the boards to ensure best practices and standards on all issues relating to their assigned agencies and commission.

The SSG said that their appointments were in the right direction in order for the government to deliver more dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

He added that they were all representing the governor in all areas in their places of assignment.

He pointed out that their appointments were based on public trust as they were expected to bring to bear their respective endearing intelligence, humility, wealth of experience and proficiency to propel the present administration to enviable heights.

Jibril sought the unalloyed support and sincerity of purpose in the task ahead, so that the wishes, expectations and aspirations of the governor becomes a reality.

He further enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government.

The SSG reminded them that their appointment was to ensure smooth running of their various places, advising them to strictly follow the stipulated ethics of their respective agencies and commission.

He also urged them to make sincere suggestions to government on policies that would enhance the development of their various places.

Responding on behalf of others, the Chairman of Kwara Television Authority board and retired ace sports commentator and broadcaster, Hameed Adio, said he and his colleagues would do everything humanly possible to fit into the transformation and pace setting agenda of the present administration.

He pledged that they would carry out their respective assignments in the quest to ensure fair and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy to the people of the state. (NAN)