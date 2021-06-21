From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Government on Monday presented a letter of appointment to the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu

At a brief event held at the State Secretariat Phase One in Ilorin, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Chieftaincy Affairs, Aliyu Saifuddeen said “the selection of Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo is an honour well deserved.”

“I also wish to state categorically that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has always accorded due recognition, respect and support to the traditional rulers since the inception of this administration. He ensures their welfare and comfort at all times. This has greatly assisted our royal fathers in the discharge of their traditional responsibilities,” he added.

Saifuddeen identified traditional rulers as veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, and socio-economic and political development.

“There is no doubt that Royal fathers are well respected and highly revered. They are veritable tools for grassroots mobilisation, cohesion, socio-economic and political development. They are the custodians of tradition and culture for people and they are always available to assist their subjects in the resolution of conflicts,” he said.

The commissioner urged the new Olupo of Ajase-Ipo to use the position which the Almighty Allah has bestowed on him to promote peace, tranquility and progress among his subjects.

For his part, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Alhaji AbdulRazaq Alabere called on the new monarch to always carry his people along in the developmental strides of the state government.

In his acceptance speech, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu assured the people that he would be fair and carry everybody along in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Oba Alebiosu commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his neutrality at ensuring that the choice of the people from the community prevails, promising to encourage peaceful coexistence among his people.