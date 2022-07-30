Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has promised to upgrade facilities at the Government High School (GHS), Ilorin, to the best standard.

Abdulrazaq made the promise on Saturday at the 55th Anniversary Celebration of the school in Ilorin.

He said the school should expect more investments in the next six months.

He, however, urged the Old Students Association to perform their social responsibility for the immediate environment to feel the impact of the school as one of the first generation schools in the state.

Earlier, the president of the association, Malam Raji Muhammed, urged the state government to beef up security in the school and also introduce boarding programme to ensure judicious use of rehabilitated hostels.

”We want the government to help us in securing the school more than what we have now to prevent all forms of vandalism going on in the school due to lack of security.

”And we also want the government to introduce boarding programme in the school by next session.

”This will help us put to judicious use the hostel that we renovated over a year ago.

”We also want the government to help us re-construct our sporting arena that has been converted to the State Digital School,” Raji said.

The president, however, listed the projects executed by the association so far to include the rehabilitation of the administrative block, school hall, library and eight numbers of classroom.

He listed other projects as training of teachers, equipment of the laboratory, construction of borehole, lawn tennis and volleyball court.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Dapo Adeoye from the University of Ilorin, charged the old students to build good network of friends for self-esteem.

Adeoye also advised them to eat good and balanced meal comprising of fruits, vegetables and nuts as well as exercise regularly to reduce stress.

He added that having enough rest by sleeping for six to eight hours would also help.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Alebiosu, commended the old students association and donated an undisclosed sum for the progress of the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Patron, Dr Alimi Abdulrazaq and the Matron, Prof. N.Y.S Ijaiya were inducted as well as the Board of Trustees.

NAN also reports that GHS, originally named Ilorin College Ilorin, was founded on May 22, 1967.

It is the first private secondary school in the entire Northern Nigeria founded by late Alhaji Abdulganiy Abdulrazaq, father of the present governor of the state.

The school that started with 72 students, now has about 6000 students both at the junior and senior sections. (NAN)