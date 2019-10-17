The Kwara State government, on Thursday, said that more than 200 civil servants in the had been issued queries for dereliction of duties.

Mr Murtala Atoyebi, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Head of Service, said in a statement issued in Ilorin that the affected civil servants were from various ministries and parastatals.

Atoyebi said that their alleged offences ranged from absenteeism, lateness to leaving their duty posts before the official closing hour.

“The Head of Service, Mrs Modupe Oluwole, had in August, commenced a routine monitoring exercise of check-in time for public workers in the state capital to ensure compliance with the service rule,” he recalled.

Atoyebi, who said that letters had been distributed to the ministries and parastatals, added that the affected civil servants had been given one week to answer their queries.

He said that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak had also recently expressed displeasure with the attitude of civil servants to their duties when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat. (NAN)