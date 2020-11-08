The Kwara government has urged the people of the state to key into its community development efforts for the overall benefit of the society.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kayode Alabi, stated this at the closing of the National Community Development campaign, held at First ECWA Church, Ilorin on Sunday.

Alabi said that the annual campaign was designed to give local and national attention to the accomplishments made possible by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programme and the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) programme.

According to him, the Gov. AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq-led administration is doing its best in terms of community development across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He urged everyone to be part of the move, stressing that government alone could not do it.

Earlier, Mr Kayode Zubair, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development Intervention, explained that the National Community Development week was the first of its kind in the state.

Zubair enjoined residents of the state to join government in its efforts to discourage rural/urban migration.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for his quick responses to community issues. (NAN)