From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government, in collaboration with the International Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase Ipo, announces the commencement of admissions for Second Batch of 2021/2022 Youth Empowerment and Employment Generation Scheme.

This programme, sponsored by the Kwara State Government, is designed to promote viable and measurable occupational skills training to increase the effectiveness of the Government efforts at combating youth unemployment and poverty as well as to generate employment and increase entrepreneurship opportunities among the teeming youth in the state.

Also, the programme entails an intensive three-month in-centre training, followed by a mandatory three-month industrial attachment at the appropriate industry/business.

In addition, the Kwara State Government will provide the following for the beneficiaries of the programme: Full tuition fee scholarship; Monthly stipend of Five Thousand Naira each for six months, Personal Protective Equipment; Training consumables, Start-up package after completion of the programme.

While available areas of training in the scheme includes the following trades and vocations: Automotive Mechanics, Automotive Mechatronics, Carpentry, Masonry, Plumbing, Electrical Installations and Maintenance, Winding of Electrical Machines, Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC).

Others are; Hospitality and Tourism Management, Closed Circuit Television and Internet Access Installation, Computer Hardware Repairs and Maintenance, System Security and Networking, Web Application (Design and Development, Computer Appreciation and Desktop Publishing

and Welding and Fabrication Technology.

The second batch of the 2021/2022 session YEEGS commences on Monday 23rd May 2022.

Also interested candidates between the ages of 18 and 35 years should log on to https://portal.ivtec.edu.ng/kwarayouthempowerment and follow the prompt to complete the application process. Beneficiaries will be drawn from all the sixteen Local Government of the State.

All beneficiaries at the end of the training would have acquired the requisite skills to make a better living either as gainfully employed tradesmen or as entrepreneurs.