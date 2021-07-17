The Kwara Government has trained People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) on importance of nutrition and donated food items to them for healthy leaving.

Dr Seleem Alabi, the Project Manager and Executive Secretary, Kwara State HIV/AIDS Control Agency (KWASACA), donated the food items to the beneficiaries on Friday in Ilorin.

Alabi said that the beneficiaries were selected from the 16 local government areas of the state.

He said that the gesture was one of the interventions of the government through the agency to take care of people who are living with HIV/AIDS.

He added that the 100 beneficiaries were trained on importance of nutrition for a healthy living.

According to him, the beneficiaries are trained properly on how to eat balance and qualitative diet, food that are rich and that will do them good, especially with kind of food they are taking.

“We have experts on ground that will teach them how to use our local food such as beans, rice to prepared different types of food.

“A healthy diet throughout life promotes and supports normal growth, development and ageing helps to maintain healthy body weight and reduces the risk of chronic disease,” Alabi said.

He added that the intervention was designed to take care of the poor, the sick and the needy amongst the PLWHA in Kwara.

He said that the state government supported PLWHA with 25 bags of rice, 15 bags semovita, four gallons of palm oil, three bags of cassava flakes and 50 crates of eggs. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.