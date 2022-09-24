Kwara Government has admonished the people of the state, especially market women and men, to always participate in the state’s monthly sanitation, to promote hygienic environment and prevent epidemics.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, gave the admonition on Saturday in Ilorin while interacting with newsmen during the monthly exercise.

According to her, “the monthly sanitation is compulsory on all residents because it was purposely designed for residents to clean their environment and promote hygiene, as well as prevent epidemics in our society”.

Banigbe warned that whoever violated the environmental laws such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse, sanitation offenders and all other violators would be sanctioned.

The commissioner also implored members of the public to always abide by the rules and regulations, participate in the sanitation and clean their homes and business environment.

She stated that the ministry would no longer take it easy with anyone that did not observe the monthly exercise, especially sellers in various markets within the state capital.

Deforestation and indiscriminate dumping of garbage were identified as major challenges facing the ministry.

The Vice Chairman of the Taskforce Committee, Kayode Umar, commended Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for sustaining a clean and hygienic environment in the state.

Umar called for total compliance by the people of the state, to complement government’s efforts in ensuring clean and healthy environment.

NAN reports that some of the areas visited during the exercise by the commissioner and her team included Oja-Oba, Gambari, Ipata Market, Sabo-line, Maraba and others. (NAN)