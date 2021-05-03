From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government alerted members of the public to the antics of some internet fraudsters who are sending adulterated links to applicants to print employment letters for the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The government has urged applicants with genuine complaints to approach the offices of the State Universal Basic Education Board and TESCOM to resolve same.

‘This is especially necessary for interview-stage applicants who may have activated the “Do Not Disturb” application on their phones, possibly preventing them from getting text messages inviting them to print their employment letters. Such applicants will have their status confirmed to them and every necessary steps taken at these offices as a matter of right,’ according to a statement from the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

‘It is to be noted that applicants who do not get a text message from either TESCOM or SUBEB cannot proceed to print any appointment letter on the portal. Those who are in the habit of forwarding their own text messages to others should desist from such criminal act.

‘The decision of the government to fact-check whatever that has been printed online by any applicant against the master list and then issue them the hard copy of same in those offices is to check phony appointment letters as had been observed in a few cases over the last few days.

‘The government once again congratulates all the successful applicants and urges them to replicate the gesture of being picked solely on their merits by doing their best to improve the standard of education through qualitative teaching.’