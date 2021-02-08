From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara South Vision, a non partisan group, has described as worrisome and unacceptable the socioeconomic and political development of the Senatorial District in the past 20 years, lamenting that there was nothing to write home about.

The group, at its inaugural meeting held at Ajasse-Ipo, headquarters of the Senatorial District, said it was poised to reverse the ugly situation by mobilising the people in the 83 wards that make up the Senatorial District towards choosing and electing the right people to represent them in future elections, according to a statement by the Group’s General Secretary, Wale Soladoye.

The meeting which was well attended by eminent personalities and representatives from all the seven Local Government Areas of Kwara South Senatorial District also deliberated on several other topical issues geared towards enhancing the socioeconomic and political development of the district.

“The group reviewed the socioeconomic and political development of the Kwara South District in the past 20 years and concluded that there was nothing to write home about.

“The group, among other things, pledged to consult widely with stakeholders in the District in order to ensure unity of purpose towards achieving the developmental goals,” the statement reiterated.

In another token, Kwara South Vision said it had received with great concern and apprehension, the news of the influx of the infamous Fulani Herdsmen running from Oyo and Osun States into Kwara South.

The apprehension, the group said, is predicated on stories of wanton destruction and callousness these marauders have perpetrated in the two States and elsewhere around the country.

The group has, therefore, called for vigilance and cooperation by the people to ensure that no mayhem is unleashed on the people and their means of livelihood, while urging Security Agencies to be on top of the worrisome situation.