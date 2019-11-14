Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

At least 134 local contractors, yesterday, participated in an open bid held for the construction/rehabilitation of 26 urban roads recently advertised by Kwara State Government, conforming to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s insistence that contract awards would be made only after a transparent process.

Yusuf Garba Manjo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, said the Wednesday bids were the first phase of the exercise because roads for consideration under the Phase 2 are still being compiled and are scheduled for execution in the first and second quarters of 2020.

“The present administration under the leadership of AbdulRazaq is committed to ensuring that construction works are given to competent contractors,” he said. “In furtherance of this, the Ministry shall follow due process to ensure qualified contractors are awarded the projects to ensure quality service delivery to the people. We shall ensure strict compliance with the Public Procurement Act.”

He said the road construction/rehabilitation is part of the urban renewal programme of the new administration. The formal bidding saw the ministry’s officials opening and read out the figures and other details of the bid, including the technical and financial parts of the proposals, with Manjo saying successful bidders would be communicated after the exhaustive processes have been followed.