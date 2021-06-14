From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The First Lady of Kwara state and Founder, Ajike people’s support center, Dr Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq has called on the people of the state to continue to pray for peace and security in the country.

Dr Abdulrazaq made the call at a programme organized to pray for peace and security in Nigeria yesterday at the office of the first lady Kwara state government house, Ilorin.

The first lady at the event stated that the security challenges the country is facing is one that required divine intervention and therefore urged people to continue to pray for the country and her leaders.

She added that the current realities in the country informed the convocation of this prayer session which Dr. Abdulrazaq said was after discussions with the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari and the Minister of women affair,Mrs Pauline Tallen to seek the face of the Almighty for restoration of peace and tranquility in troubled regions of the country and is to be hosted by state first ladies in their respective states.

Speaking further, Dr. Abdulrazaq urged mothers to be conscious of the company their children and wards keep and instill in them virtues that will make them peaceful citizens while urging youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools of destruction.

Speaking, the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Jubril Shaba Mamman stated the importance of prayer as it is rooted in all religion worldwide.

While acknowledging the relative peace and security enjoyed in Kwara State the secretary to the state government enjoined the people to pray that it remains so and shared concerns about the situation in neighbouring states.

He commended the First Lady for putting the event together and also appreciated the effort of the state government in ensuring that peace and harmonious coexistence reign in the state, he further enjoined the people of the state to continuously devote time in praying for the state and country at large.

Alh. Muhammed Ali Eyonbo Anobi in his sermon stated the need to pray for peace always as it ensures growth and development

In the same vein, Venerable Olukayode Akinlaja affirmed that assured peace comes only from God, as he described peace and security as a universal language which works hand in hand.

In his own remarks the chairman house Committee on health Razaq Owolabi appreciated the initiative saying that Nigeria needs prayer sessions like this to surmount the challenges bedeviling the nation.

WOWICAN representative, Evang. Maria. O Bukoye and FOMWAN representative, Malimat Balikis Jawondo later led prayer sessions for peace and security both in Christian and Muslim ways respectively.

Dignitaries at the event include, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the secretary to the state government, members of the state executive council, SA religious affairs, permanent secretaries other top government functionaries and religious groups.