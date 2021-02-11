From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Kwara State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole has decried the performance of Directors of Personnel, Finance & Service (PFS) in the state MDAs .

Speaking Thursday at A-Day seminar organised by her office at the State Library for Administrative Officers on grade level 15 to 17 in the State Service, the HOS expressed displeasure that the performance of many of the Directors was not encouraging.

She lamented that this has adversely affected the effective running of government services as it has in most cases led to delay in execution of government’s policies and programs.

Mrs Oluwole explained that she had to arrange for the seminar inspite the financial crunch in order to check the trend and keep the Officers abreast with demands of their duties.

She however, applauded the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazak for approving the conduct of the seminar and his unalloyed support towards the repositioning of the State Civil Service to meet global standard.

The HOS therefore, implored the Officers to avoid been rendered irrelevant in the service by striving hard to meet up with the demand of the office and charged the participants to be attentive and grab the knowledge been delivered by the Experts at the seminar.