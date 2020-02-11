In what appears to be a proactive step designed to further concretise its efforts to strengthen security and hasten socio-economic development, the Kwara State Government will on Thursday hold a multi-stakeholders security dialogue in Ilorin, the state capital,

The dialogue is coming amid nationwide efforts, including increasing regional arrangements, to address emerging security challenges. Kwara is also part of the ongoing talks by the North Central Governments to deepen security.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said in a statement yesterday, said: “The security dialogue at this critical time is to bring all stakeholders on board and educate the citizens on the prevailing security challenges in the country and the need to brainstorm on strategies in tackling them headlong,”

The organising committee for the event comprises former military administrator Gen. S. T. Bello (chairman); the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Adisa Logun; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Salman Jawondo; Commissioner for Finance and Planning Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Aisha Ahman Pategi; Special Adviser Special Duties Yinka Aluko; Senior Adviser and Counsellor Kale Belgore; and Special Adviser Political, Saadu Salau.

Other members include Permanent Secretary (Political and Cabinet); representatives of the Commissioner of Police, Director of the Department of State Services, NSCDC, Army, Navy, Air Force, Immigration Service, NDLEA, Prison Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara State Fire Service, FRSC and Students’ Unions. The secretariat is manned by director of Special Services in the state’s civil service.

Dakas Dakas (SAN), a renowned professor of law, will keynote the event which is tagged ‘‘towards strengthening the security architecture in Kwara State: exploring community initiatives’’’

Participants will include delegations from the House of Assembly; State Judiciary; government bodies, professional organisations, pressure groups and civil society organisations such as the NOA, NBA, NUJ, FIDA, RATH, NLC, TUC, Legal Aid Council; political parties; three traditional rulers per local government and directors of personnel management in the 16 LGAs.

The participants will also include all the security service chiefs in the state as well as religious bodies and faith-based organisations among others.

FOMWAN, Ansarul -Islam, Ansar-Ud-Deen; community organisations like the IEDPU, LADDU, SHEDDU, TSEDU, Egbe Omo Ibile Igbomina, Offa Descendants Union, ODA, BUSUNENO, women groups; National Association of Kwara State Students; Okada riders association; Nigerian Legion; Miyetti Allah; Vigilante groups; market men and women; River Niger Ferry and Boat Operators Association; Fulani, Hausa and Igbo communities, Alejo parapo; and transporters’ unions, among others.