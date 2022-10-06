From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Staff of Kwara Hotels paralysed business activities along Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin Thursday, locking the entrance of the hotel over unpaid seven months’ salaries and over 18 months’ service charges.

The workers, who trooped out in large numbers during the protest, called out the management of Harmony Holding under the leadership of Abdulmajeed Abdullahi and the state government of mismanagement, saying only 40 rooms are sellable out of the over 170 rooms available in the hotel.

Speaking in an interview with reporters at the venue of the protest, Human Resource Manager Salami Moshood said they have nothing against the state government but that staff are hungry and desire an immediate solution to their problems.

According to him, “the way and manner this hotel is being run is as if it’s set up to fail, we are wondering if is this an attempt by Harmony holdings and state to ground this place.

“Even if that’s what they want we can’t stop them but all terminal benefits of workers should be paid, this place is due for rehabilitation it’s long overdue. We are suffering, we can’t even afford to take our children to school as this new session has started,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the National Unions of Hotels and Personal Service Workers, Kwara chapter, Mohammed Ibrahim, complained about horrible condition with less than 30 rooms working out of 172 rooms.

“The management is owing us 7 months’ salary arrears, about 18 months’ service charge, the situation on the ground is very bad that it can’t be run successfully without external intervention.

“We have just 30 rooms working out of about 172 rooms available in the facility. We met with the governor and he said he will do something, but till now we have not seen anything,” he said.

The staff, who explained that all efforts made to resolve the issues proved abortive however called on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to quickly attend to their needs.